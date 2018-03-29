Newport man given Criminal Behaviour Order after making threats to PCSO

A man who sent racially abusive messages threatening to stab a local Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Nathan Williams, aged 29, from Newport was charged with sending malicious communications after he sent a Facebook message and voicemail to staff at Newport Town Council on November 9. In the messages he threatened to stab a local PCSO.

The Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team launched an investigation and Williams was subsequently arrested in connection with the malicious communication.

He appeared before Telford Magistrates’ on Wednesday 21 March where he was given the order, along with a 30 day Rehabilitation Order.

PC Lee Thomas from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There is no place in modern society for racial abuse or indeed hate crime of any kind, whether it be towards members of the public, or police staff just doing their job and keeping communities safe.

“West Mercia Police takes all reports of hate crime very seriously and will make every effort to bring those responsible to justice.”

“I hope the swift action taken in this case demonstrates to those who think they can hide behind a local of anonymity on the internet and say what they like are very much mistaken.”

The conditions of Williams’ order are not to use or demonstrate violence towards any person, not to use insulting, racist or sexually explicit language or gestures towards any person, not to make unnecessary or unwarranted calls or texts or any other electronic communication of an offensive, abusive, threatening, racist or sexual nature to any person and not to contact the emergency services or any other public body unless in a genuine emergency or need.