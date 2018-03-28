Shropshire students to sing in historic holy building

Students at a Shropshire College will get a once in a lifetime experience when they sing in St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this week.

Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir, along with some members of the local community in the town, will be travelling to Rome on a music tour and become one of only a select few to perform in the historic holy building.

The choir will be performing Christus Factus Est (Bruckner), Ave Verum Corpus, (Byrd), O Nata Lux (Tallis) and O Quam Gloriosum (Vittoria) amongst other repertoire.

The trip was organised by director of music at the College, Tony Coupe, who said he ‘just asked’.

“We had planned the trip months ago and had several activities arranged,” he said.

“I knew one of them was going to St Peter’s Basilica and asked if we could sing there.

“The choir are well known as they compete regularly and performed at Notre Dame in Paris two years ago.

“We are delighted it has worked out and it makes the trip extra special – everyone is really looking forward to it and cannot wait for the experience.”

Mr Coupe said there is a wealth of experience in the choir as they have performed at national competitions but this is ‘another level’.

“This opportunity really is fantastic,” he added.

“It is testament to the outstanding musicians and ensembles we have within the school, capable of performing at the highest standard.

“The choir should be congratulated for their commitment to the group and the practice they have put it leaves me with no doubt that this will be yet another great performance.”

The choir will also be performing concerts at the Pantheon in Rome and the Cathedral in Ravello, Sorrento whilst away.

The trip follows a performance at the Royal Festival Hall in London last month when they took part in the Barnardo’s Youth Choral Competition.

In February the students celebrated a record year at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival with successes across all categories and 24 first places as music continues to thrive and grow at Ellesmere College.