New art hub to open in Shrewsbury

An exciting new art hub which will cater for all age groups is to open in Shrewsbury.

Studio 39 will be based on the ground floor of a modern three-storey building at 39 Longden Coleham, pictured, within walking distance of the town centre.

A spokesperson for Studio 39 said: “The studio will be the home to ‘Bloom – art to music for children’ and its adult equivalent, Champart.

“It will also provide art lessons, tutoring and focus groups. It will be operational in time for the Easter holidays.”

Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts handled the sale of the ground floor premises, which provide total accommodation of 1,405 sq ft.

He added: “Our client for whom we were acting has completed a very impressive development on the site, with residential apartments built on the upper floors.

“We are now delighted to have sold the ground floor to Studio 39, who have exciting plans to shortly open what will be a new art hub in this popular area of Shrewsbury.”