Investigation launched into police handling of concerns prior to death of Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper in Newport

An investigation has been launched into how police handled concerns reported by Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper prior to her death in January.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how West Mercia Police and Staffordshire handled incidents reported to them.

Ms Gabriel-Hooper died from a gunshot wound to her neck outside her home in Farmers Gate, Newport on 26 January.

Staffordshire Police was contacted by Ms Gabriel-Hooper on 12 January reporting a number of domestic-related incidents.

The force passed on the information to West Mercia Police and an officer later obtained further details from Ms Gabriel-Hooper.

The investigation follows referrals from both police forces.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and remains in hospital with gunshot wounds.

IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell, said: “I send my condolences to Ms Gabriel-Hooper’s family and everyone else affected by this traumatic incident. We will be looking at the decision-making and actions of both police forces prior to Ms Gabriel-Hooper’s death, and considering relevant force and national policies.”