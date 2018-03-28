Church Stretton Arts Festival appoints new Chairman

Church Stretton Arts Festival has appointed a new Chairman in time for the 2018 Festival which opens in July.

Alan Stockbridge has been elected as Chairman by the trustees after serving for several years including a period as their Head of Publicity.

Alan said: “I am delighted with the diverse range of events planned for the 2018 Festival which opens on 28th July with a concert by the London Mozart Players. We will shortly be releasing the new Festival brochure announcing full details of the Festival including the ever-popular and highly successful Art, Crafts & Photography Exhibition.

“On first arriving in Church Stretton I was awe-struck by the variety, quality and depth of the Church Stretton Arts Festival.

“The ability of the Festival to appeal to, as well as extend the interests of those attracted by music, drama, artistic exhibits and other aspects was very evident. I decided to volunteer like so many others, initially to help with publicity. As Chairman I aspire to maintain the quality of this remarkable Festival whilst seeking to broaden the audience base. With my fellow Trustees, attracting new volunteers is vital for the future.”

Alan concluded, “I am conscious that we must be wary of complacency. Whilst we have loyal audiences, dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors and supporters, we must earn the continuance of their presence.”