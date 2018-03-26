West Mercia PCC to govern Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Plans for West Mercia’s police and crime commissioner to also govern Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were today approved by the government.

The Home Secretary approved joint governance proposals put forward by John Campion.

The Police and Crime Commissioner will also be responsible for governing Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

John Campion said: “This represents a real opportunity to build safer communities, which are served by more effective, efficient emergency services. The improvements I aim to deliver have been clear and consistent throughout this process and I will work tirelessly to make sure ‘potential’ benefits on paper, become realities.”

“Our Fire Authorities have laid good foundations to build from, for which we are all grateful. However, the change to single governance will enable new ways of working that will benefit our communities and our emergency services alike.

“It will ensure our services are sharing their resources, knowledge and expertise where it makes sense to do so. It will deliver a more efficient use of public money, and it will make sure more of that money is directed where it should be – towards the frontline services that we all value so much.”

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said: “It’s great to see Police and Crime Commissioners identifying opportunities to drive greater collaboration between police and fire – there is a real opportunity to improve the services provided to local people. The proposals will encourage joint working, sharing of best practice and innovative thinking.

“Having a directly accountable leader overseeing both policing and fire will also help maximise available resources and drive transformation across both services. I look forward to seeing the benefits this will bring to the local areas.”

West Mercia Police welcome announcement

West Mercia Police today warmly welcomed the announcement from the Home Office that permission has been granted to allow for the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner’s role to include responsibility for Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services.

Chief Constable for West Mercia Police, Anthony Bangham said: “We already work very closely with our emergency service colleagues in fire and rescue and this news further enhances our opportunity to develop this working relationship. This announcement enables us to provide an even more efficient and effective response to better protect communities across West Mercia. I welcome our new joint-working arrangements.”