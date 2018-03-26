Weather forecasters say it’s a mixed picture for Easter

Following speculation that a cold and snowy Easter is on its way the Met Office today said the weather would be a mixed picture.

As we head through this week the weather will become generally more unsettled with many of us seeing showers or longer spells of rain at times as well as some sunny spells. It will be windy at times for many too as well as colder than average with some of us seeing overnight frosts.

There is still a risk that we could see some snow in places as we head through the week, this most likely in the north of England and Scotland, particularly over hills. There is also a low risk of snow in the south on Wednesday as a weather system moves eastwards across northern France – this is a much more marginal situation than those earlier this month and would need a variety of factors to come together.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “It is important to point out that we are not expecting anything on the scale of the last two spells of unusually cold weather which brought significant and disruptive snowfall.

“Throughout the Easter weekend, it will stay unsettled with showers or longer outbreaks of rain for most. There will be some sunshine at times as well though, with the best of any drier and brighter weather expected across the northwest.”

Weather Forecast

This Evening and Tonight: It will cloud over this evening with strengthening winds and outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west towards midnight. The wind and rain will gradually ease later in the night. It will be a frost free night. A low of 5C.

Tuesday: A cloudy start, but any lingering rain will clear eastwards through the morning leaving a bright day with a mixture of sunny spells and some scattered showers. Breezy for many. A high of 13C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: It will turn colder and increasingly unsettled from Wednesday, with further showers and longer spells of rain, with some hill snow possible, but also with some sunshine. Often windy.