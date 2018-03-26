2018 ‘THINK BIKE’ campaign launches

Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police Safer Roads Partnership has today launched its 2018 ‘THINK BIKE’ campaign.

The campaign is aimed at motorcycle riders and other road users to help reduce casualties and deaths on roads across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

Over the past three years in Warwickshire and West Mercia 46 people were killed and 557 seriously injured following collisions involving motorcycles.

The campaign is targeting both motorcyclists and car drivers with the aim of increasing general awareness. Roadside posters are being erected along some key motorcycle routes throughout the region where collisions have occurred over the past 3 years. These highlight routes where both motorcyclists and drivers need to take care and be more aware of each other.

As part of the campaign the partnership is also targeting those bikers who haven’t ridden during the winter months and encouraging them to make a few simple safety checks on their bike before getting back on it for the new motorbike season.

For some riders, their bike may have only been off the road for the worst of the winter but for others it can be close to six months. The partnership is therefore urging all riders to check that their bike is in good working order before getting out on the road again and make a few simple checks on areas such as battery / electrics, tyres, chain, fluids, controls, brakes and chassis.

Supt Paul Moxley, Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, said: “Both Warwickshire and West Mercia are popular with bikers and many riders are attracted to the area, particularly at weekends as the weather improves. We’re aiming to make motorcyclists and other road users more aware of the risks that are present when they are out on the roads and to help us reduce the amount of collisions that take place.”