Body found in search for missing Shropshire woman

Police officers searching for a missing Shropshire woman have confirmed that a body has been found.

Anne Hughes, 70, was reported missing from her home in Munslow, near Craven Arms, yesterday morning.

The body was found in water near to Munslow.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing Shropshire woman Anne Hughes, 70, have discovered a woman’s body in water near to Munslow, Shropshire.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Her next of kin has been informed.