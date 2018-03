Police today urged anyone using the area around Grinshill to take care after broken glass was found placed on tracks.

Officers say somebody had placed the broken glass in several locations on routes in the area.

It is believed the broken glass is aimed at puncturing the tyres of mountain bikers.

The area is however popular with dog walkers, horse riders and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on the non-emergency number 101.