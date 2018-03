Police are investigating reports that a dog attacked and injured another dog in Telford this morning.

Officers are investigating reports that a white and brown ‘Staffie-type’ dog attacked and injured a King Charles Spaniel.

The incident is said to have happened at around 9.20am today on Stirchley Road.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information that could help locate the dog and its owner.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting 152s of 23 March.