Shropshire’s outstanding young citizens celebrated at awards ceremony

Thirty Shropshire youngsters who make a positive difference to their local communities have been rewarded and celebrated at the county’s annual High Sheriff’s Outstanding Young Citizen Awards.

Schools and colleges were invited to nominate star students who stand out from the crowd, and the winners received certificates from the current High Sheriff of Shropshire, Charles Lillis, at the ceremony held at Telford College.

Two overall champions were also crowned for the education authorities of both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Rebecca Woolley from Telford College, who volunteers with Citizens Advice and Oxfam, spent last summer volunteering at a medical centre and orphanage in Tanzania, and is already planning another humanitarian visit to South Africa, won the Telford & Wrekin shield.

The Shropshire shield went to Ewein Howes from Church Stretton School, an NHS Shropshire Young Health Champion who has been fundraising for a new teenagers’ ward at the Princess Royal Hospital. He has also been selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next year.

Telford College’s director of locational and technical skills, Susan Taylor, announced the winners of the two area shields, and said she was almost moved to tears by Ewein and Rebecca’s amazing achievements.

High Sheriff Charles Lillis said: “This prestigious award has been running for a number of years and is given in recognition of excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people who make a significant difference to their local community.

“This year, as in previous years, we have had exceptionally strong entries. They came from all over the county of Shropshire, encompassing both remote rural areas and our busy towns.

“We received these nominations because head teachers, teachers, tutors, teaching assistants, community leaders, volunteers, charity workers and others have taken the time and the trouble to complete nomination forms.

“They have done this because they wanted the exceptional young people that they have got to know to receive recognition for the great things they have been up to.”

Two primary school winners received certificates – Grace Adams of Hollinswood primary, and Harriet Smout from Oakmeadow.

Secondary school winners included Maya Balachandran from Thomas Adams in Wem, Jay Harris and Rhiannon Bowen from Burton Borough in Newport, Charlotte Neal of Madeley Academy, Faye Oliver from Charlton School, Mary-Kate Torri of Holy Trinity Academy, and Sophie Turner from Abraham Darby Academy.

There were also a number of winners from Newport Girls’ High School – Shanna Kang, Abigail Laycock, Maisie McFarlane, Ellie Micklewright, Emilia Crone, and Holly Postles

Other secondary school winners were Libby Capes of Thomas Telford School, Antonia Hassell from Telford Priory School, Cameron and Kiya Price of Telford Park School, Ewein Howes of Church Stretton, and Shrewsbury Academy pair Alan Rejmonciak and Denisa Vladut.

Half of this year’s recipients came from further education colleges. Telford College winners were Aaron Davis, James Ferguson, Rhian O’Toole, Jasmine Tyrell, Connor Vaughan, Rebecca Woolley, Kieran Shenton and Tammy Wright-Hartley.

Shrewsbury College winners were Hannah Docker-Morris, Ben Middleton, Annabel Walker, and Carys Walmsley, alongside Ludlow College pair Sydnee Marsh and Rosalie Dowse, and George Hearle from Shrewsbury Sixth Form College.

The High Sheriff told them: “It has been an enormous honour to be involved in this great event. All the nominees are a credit to their families, schools, communities and most importantly to themselves.

“They set a wonderful example and will inspire not just other children and young people but all of us.”