Police appeal for witnesses following report of man assaulting young child in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after they received a report of a four-year-old child being physically and verbally assaulted by a man in Woodside.

The incident is reported to have happened on at around 8.30am on Tuesday, 13 March, on a footpath leading from Woodside Avenue, along Wildwood, towards One Stop.

The young boy is described as wearing dark clothes, wellington boots, a dark top with the hood up and holding a blue and red scooter.

The man is described as white, in his mid 30s, wearing light trousers, a black coat, a black bobble hat, black shoes and carrying a carrier bag.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Telford on suspicion of assault, he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 100s.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org