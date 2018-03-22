Overnight road closures for gas work in Castle Street, Shrewsbury

Overnight road closures on Shrewsbury’s Castle Street are in place this week and next as ageing gas pipes are replaced and a gas main diverted.

The road will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am, from the train station to outside CeX. Access will be maintained for businesses and residents.

The closures are to keep staff and motorists safe as part of work local gas network Cadent is carrying out to replace an ageing iron gas main and divert gas pipes to facilitate the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

A Cadnet spokesperson said: “Co-ordinating our work with Shropshire Council’s improvements will mean that the newly resurfaced areas won’t need to be disturbed by planned gas works in the future.

“We are sorry for the disruption caused and we will do everything we can to minimise any inconvenience and complete the work as soon as possible.”