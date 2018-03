A collision closed the A5 eastbound between Shrewsbury and Telford for a time this afternoon.

The crash involving a lorry and a van happened at around 2.10pm.

Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

Fire crews extricated one male casualty using Holmatro cutting gear.

One lane has since reopened.