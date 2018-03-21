Telford & Wrekin Council to discuss work on tackling CSE in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet will meet next week to discuss work that the Council has and continues to undertake to tackle Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

The public meeting is on Thursday 29 March at 5pm at Addenbrooke House in Telford and follows recent media reports of historic cases of CSE in the borough.

A report that looks into what the borough is doing to tackle sexual exploitation will be published prior to the meeting.

The report will include legal, financial and practical implications of types of independent expert inquiry and to agree on actions to give the Council urgent assurance on current practice.

In accordance with the Council’s constitution, the Council’s Speaker will decide by 23 March on a request for an extraordinary council meeting to discuss the Council implementing and funding an independent local inquiry into CSE in Telford.

The council has put together an FAQ about an independent inquiry.