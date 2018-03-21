Council issues warning of illegal tattooists and piercers operating in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued a warning following reports of unlicensed mobile piercers and tattooists operating in Telford.

Their work has led to customers having to turn to legitimate and legal businesses to get it rectified.

The council says its Health and Safety team only license piercers and tattooists who work from a fixed address.

Mobile operators are not licensed in the borough as risks of infections are significantly increased if they visit customers at the customer’s home.

Telford & Wrekin Council want to hear from anyone with any information about mobile operators offering piercings or tattoos.

They say a registration certificate should be on display in licensed premises at all times.