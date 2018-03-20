New-look health services unveiled for children and young people in Shropshire

New-look health services for children and young people in Shropshire have been unveiled at an official launch event in Shrewsbury.

The service, which is being run by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and commissioned by Shropshire Council, sees the previous 0-19 Children, Young People and Family services being brought together in one new entity.

It sees the School Nursing Team, Health Visitors and Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) services integrated under the new banner of the Shropshire Public Health Nursing Service.

The new service aims to meet the needs of children and young people in Shropshire with a clear focus on prevention, early identification of needs and early intervention.

Jayne Christie, Public Health Nursing Service Manager for Shropshire, said: “The advice and support services we provide to children, young people and families will now be integrated, resulting in a more streamlined approach to how we deliver our high quality and safe care.

“By offering care in this way, it also means the most appropriate healthcare professional will be supporting the child or young person and their family with greater flexibility.”

The service was officially launched at an event held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, where the new model was showcased to key stakeholders. Wendy Nicholson, Lead Nurse for Children, Young People and Families at Public Health England gave the keynote address.

The event also involved networking opportunities, and some terrific performances by the band and performing arts group from St Martins School, near Oswestry.

All three services previously worked independently but a countywide consultation was launched last year. The aim was to determine how these services could be delivered more effectively in the future and feedback that was received helped shape the new integrated service.

Steve Gregory, Director of Nursing and Operations said: “This new model of care will involve some innovative changes to the way our Health Visiting, School Nursing and FNP services work.

“However, it will provide us with the opportunity to provide a more streamlined service and coordinated offer for children, young people and families.”

Councillor Lee Chapman, Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Health at Shropshire Council added; “Shropshire Council are committed to ensuring that children and young people are supported to be as healthy and happy as possible and to achieve their full potential.

“To help achieve this, children and young people need access to good health and well-being services and we are very pleased that Shropshire Community Health Trust had been awarded the contract to provide the new Public Health Nursing service.

“We have been working very closely with the Trust to redesign a service that continues to meet the needs of our population. We believe this new service is an exciting opportunity to provide a more effective, integrated approach to children’s public health and nursing services and will provide a much better offer for children, young people and families.”