G4S security worker is robbed of cash box in Newport

Police are appealing for information after a G4S security worker was robbed of a cash box near Lloyds Bank on Newport High Street at about 10.45am this morning.

Reports indicate that two men wearing ski masks approached the security worker – who was not injured during the incident – and took the box of cash he was carrying. They were then driven away in a black car, which is thought to have been a Hyundai.

The two men are described as being around 5ft 6 inches and 5ft 8 inches tall and wearing black ski masks and/or scarves to cover their faces. One is described as having a stocky build, the other as being ‘chubby’. The driver of the car is described as being a white man wearing a black woolly hat, sunglasses, and a dark zip-up fleece top. Some reports say he had a face scarred with pockmarks.

Detective Sergeant Ian Rutherford said: “The men drove off in the direction of Stafford Street, where they dumped the emptied cashbox at the traffic lights.

“This happened in a busy town centre in the daytime so we believe lots of people will have seen the incident or the suspects’ vehicle. If you saw anything, or captured footage on your phone or CCTV, please get in touch.”

If you saw the incident take place, or have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage; please phone the police on 101 and quote incident reference number 0181S of 20 March.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.