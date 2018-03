Firefighters were called to car fires in Bridgnorth and Telford last night and early this morning.

One fire appliance from Bridgnorth was called to the A458 at around 11.20pm last night.

The car was fully destroyed by the fire, with firefighters using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

At around 12.17am, firefighters from Wellington were called to a car fire on Shepherds Lane.

The crew used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.