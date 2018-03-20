Counterfeit £50 notes used in Cleobury Mortimer

Police are investigating after at least four counterfeit £50 notes were used in Cleobury Mortimer.

Investigating officers say that four men purchased low value items from shops in Cleobury Mortimer using counterfeit £50 notes on Sunday 12 March.

The unidentified offenders are not thought to be local to the area and it is possible that they have targeted other shops in the area.

Three of the four men have been seen on CCTV and Police will be seeking to identify them.

All four used a car to travel to the area, but investigations have yet to identify the make and model, or registration, of the vehicle.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious that may be linked to this series of offences, Police would like to hear from you via 101 and refer to incident 0133S 200318.