Community event celebrates opening of new Post Office in Malinslee

The community of Malinslee has a brand new Post Office and to celebrate the opening, Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Cllr Stephen Reynolds cut the ribbon to officially launch the new branch.

Postmaster Paula Kaur organised a big community event to celebrate the opening of Alma Avenue Post Office at Alma Stores, Alma Avenue, Malinslee.

The new branch is part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network.

Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Cllr Stephen Reynolds, said: “The community is delighted to have a new Post Office. It really is in a very convenient location. As the branch is open seven days a week, it makes it very easy to visit Alma Avenue Post Office. Congratulations to Paula Kaur for opening this branch.”

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Paula Kaur and her husband John have operated Alma Stores for the past 14 years and last year it was modernised to become a Premier convenience store. They are delighted to now have a Post Office.

Mrs Kaur, said: “Customers think that it is fantastic that we now have a Post Office. They are very happy as it is very convenient and we have free parking. It saves them having to go into town and customers can do their banking too. One customer when she heard that we were opening a Post Office then decided to do a big spring clean and to put lots of items on eBay as it was now much easier for her to post parcels.”

Post Office services will be offered from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Dawley and Telford Central branches in bringing vital services to the area.

Karen Coles, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside the other branches in the area at Dawley and Telford Central, will ensure that people in Malinslee have easy access to our services.”