West Mercia Search & Rescue to operate Easter riverside patrols in Shrewsbury

West Mercia Search & Rescue volunteers are to operate riverside safety patrols in Shrewsbury this Easter.

Volunteers will work with Shrewsbury’s police teams to keep party-goers safe near the water.

The safety patrols were first operated during Christmas 2017.

Many hundreds of drownings in the UK every year are accidental, and a great proportion of them are people who had no intention of going into the water. In 2016, 77 people drowned when they just went out for a walk or run!

The statistics for men who have been drinking add to these figures – 18 die every year after a night out.

West Mercia Search & Rescue will be working in close contact with West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Shrewsbury Street Pastors and the town’s CCTV system to help vulnerable individuals.

West Mercia Search & Rescue need your help to pay for life-saving equipment, training and maintenance costs, for more information see http://westmerciasar.org.uk/donate/