Ice warning for Shropshire as snow melts and cold weather continues

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice across Shropshire as the cold weather continues.

The temperature will fall below freezing through this evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

The Yellow warning has been issued for between 7pm this evening and 9am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office says that ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight.

Weather Forecast

This Evening and Tonight: A cold and mainly dry with isolated wintry showers clearing away overnight to leave mostly clear skies by dawn. A risk of icy stretches. Mainly light winds. A low of -2C.

Tuesday: A fine day with some sunny spells after a frosty, icy start. Cloud cover increasing from the east through the afternoon. Perhaps one or two light showers in the afternoon. A high of 9C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Wednesday, a locally frosty start, then dry and milder. Thursday and Friday will be also be mild but more unsettled with spells of wind and rain.