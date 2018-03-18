Today marks Wilfred Owen’s 125th birth anniversary

Today marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of Wilfred Owen, the Shropshire poet and 1st World War soldier.

Wilfred Owen was born in 1893 at Plas Wilmot near Oswestry and lived in Birkenhead and on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury, where his mother received news of his death as the bells were ringing out on Armistice Day.

He served as a Lieutenant in the 2nd Manchester Regiment, winning the Military Cross for bravery in action. His poetry is now widely regarded as among the best to be inspired by the horrors of the Great War.

He died at the age of 25, just seven days before the Armistice brought the conflict to an end.

The 4th November 2018 marks the centenary of the day he died which is being marked in Shropshire by a series of events over the last 100 days from 4th August to 4th November.

With a focus on Shrewsbury and Oswestry, Wilfred Owen 100 will remember him with poetry readings, music, talks, new installations, themed guided walks and much more.

Events will reflect on the emotion, exhibitions, installations and projects from the 2014 – 2018 commemorative period and celebrate one of Shropshire’s most renowned sons. A number of the events are being supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project will also harness archives, artefacts and memories held out in the community by organisations and individuals, and secure their preservation and accessibility for the future.

The life and contribution of Wilfred Owen and all the other natives of Shropshire who were swept up into the services during the conflict will be a key element in the programme, but the wider social impact of the war on all the inhabitants of Shropshire will also be of crucial importance.

Shropshire played a key role as a location for large scale training and prisoner of war camps, as well as for over 40 hospitals, often located in country houses. Large numbers of women volunteered to work in hospitals and also on the land including those who were part of the Women’s Land Army. The impact of the war on Shropshire women’s lives cannot be over estimated.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said:

“Shropshire played a key role in the First World War effort, with support provided at home and the supply of brave soldiers to the frontline, such as the famous Wilfred Owen.

“With the anniversary of his untimely death, partners across the county are working together to ensure that Wilfred Owen and his works are celebrated and remembered through a series of interesting and exciting events, while also paying homage to our county’s significant contributions during the Great War.”

A free programme of all the cultural arts activities and events across the county will be published in May.