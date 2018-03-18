Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10k postponed due to snow

The Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10k event due to take place this morning has been postponed following snow overnight.

Race organisers say that parts of the course have been affected by the adverse weather compromising the safety and welfare of competitors.

In a statement this morning, organisers said:

“Following discussions with Shropshire Highways team and the Met Office, it is apparent that routes accessing Shrewsbury have also been badly affected in the last few hours.

“Forecasts have been closely monitored and with Shrewsbury remaining on the edge of weather warning areas the decision to postpone was held off for as long as possible.

“We are disappointed not to be able to deliver the event as planned but our primary concern is the safety and welfare of competitors, spectators and volunteers.

“The event will be rescheduled later in the year (date to be announced).

The event was due to begin at 9am with runners setting off from Shrewsbury’s High Street, taking in residential areas, the towns major river crossings and the tree-lined quarry park before heading back into the town centre and onto High Street for the finish line.

The Mercedes Benz of Shrewsbury 10k began in 2016 with nearly 1,000 runners, last year saw the event grow to 2,000 competitors.