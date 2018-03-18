Emergency services deal with number of weather related collisions

Poor driving conditions have led to a number of incidents on Shropshire’s roads since yesterday evening.
West Mercia Police this morning urged motorists to only go out if necessary.
Telford & Wrekin Council says its gritters have been out all night but a number of roads are still covered with snow. They are continuing to grit and plough until the roads are clear.
Shropshire Council has also reported that its gritting teams were out on the road network.
At just after 11pm last night emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on the A49 south of Shrewsbury between the Condover turning and Dorrington. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with crews using small gear to make the vehicles safe and a thermal imaging camera. Two casualties were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Ambulance Service. The road was closed for a time.
At around 2.18am, emergency services were called to the A49 at Affcot following a single vehicle collision involving a 4×4. Two casualties treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.
This morning a car came to rest on its roof on the B4373, The Dean, Broseley at just after 7am. One casualty was looked after by ambulance crews whilst Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service made the vehicle safe.
Snow is causing issues on the roads, please only go out in an emergency, ONLY call police if you absolutely have to….. please stay safe….
— West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) March 18, 2018
The majority of the main routes are now looking good including the town centre but please still take extra care. Officers on the ground are seeing a number of cars being driven with lots of snow still on their cars…please be sensible for your own safety and others! #wmgrit
— Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) March 18, 2018
Please be aware due to the severe weather across the country we are extremely busy. We will try to respond to tweets as best we can. If your enquiry is urgent please call our contact centre (open 24/7) on 0300 123 5000 for assistance. Thanks.
— Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 18, 2018