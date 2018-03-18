Emergency services deal with number of weather related collisions

Poor driving conditions have led to a number of incidents on Shropshire’s roads since yesterday evening.

West Mercia Police this morning urged motorists to only go out if necessary.

Telford & Wrekin Council says its gritters have been out all night but a number of roads are still covered with snow. They are continuing to grit and plough until the roads are clear.

Shropshire Council has also reported that its gritting teams were out on the road network.

At just after 11pm last night emergency services were called to a two vehicle collision on the A49 south of Shrewsbury between the Condover turning and Dorrington. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with crews using small gear to make the vehicles safe and a thermal imaging camera. Two casualties were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Ambulance Service. The road was closed for a time.

At around 2.18am, emergency services were called to the A49 at Affcot following a single vehicle collision involving a 4×4. Two casualties treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

This morning a car came to rest on its roof on the B4373, The Dean, Broseley at just after 7am. One casualty was looked after by ambulance crews whilst Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service made the vehicle safe.