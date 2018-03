Firefighters released a male who had become trapped in railings on Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury early this morning.

The casualty had become trapped in the railings on the bridge at around 12.20am.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Crews worked at the scene to cut the male free from the railings and provided care until the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police also attended.