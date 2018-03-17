Campervan fire causes delays for motorists using M54 eastbound in Telford

Two lanes of the M54 between junctions six and five eastbound in Telford were closed following a campervan fire this afternoon.

Motorists faced lengthy delays following the fire which happened at around 3.40pm.

One land of the motorway was left open whilst firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington dealt with the blaze.

Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

The campervan was destroyed in the fire, but a trailer it was towing managed to be saved.