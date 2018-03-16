Snow showers forecast for Shropshire this weekend

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings for snow and ice across Shropshire this weekend.

A band of rain will turn more widely to snow early on Saturday morning followed by scattered snow showers throughout the remainder of the day.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in force for most of Shropshire from just after 00.05am on Saturday morning through until 11.55pm.

An amber warning is in place for snow and ice between 4pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday, mostly for east Shropshire.

Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

A yellow warning of snow is in place for between 00.05am on Sunday until 11.55pm as snow showers continue, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Laura Paterson said, “Snow showers will become increasingly likely across on Saturday and then there is the potential for some significant snowfall in places by Sunday.”

Richard Leonard, Highways England Head of Road Safety, said: “Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast. “Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and where the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.”

The weekend will also be windy for much of the UK with gales likely in places. With the wind coming from the east wind chill will be factor for many, making it feel even colder.

Public Health England have issued a Level 3 Cold weather alert for the coming weekend.

Dr Thomas Waite, a Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health England, said: “The weather has felt much milder for the last week or so but this weekend it will get much colder again. And that may come as a shock to the system for some whose bodies may struggle to cope in cold weather.

“It’s worth remembering that cold temperatures – indoors and outdoors – can affect health, particularly in young children, older people and those with heart and lung conditions. So if you know someone in any of these groups, please keep an eye on them over the coming days make sure they’re heating their homes to at least 18C and keeping an eye on the weather forecast.”