Firefighters release occupants of two cars wedged on bridge at Longdon-upon-Tern

Emergency services were called to Longdon-upon-Tern last night after two cars became wedged side by side on a bridge.

The incident happened on the B5063 on a single track bridge at just after 8pm.

Both cars had been passing each other on the bridge when they got wedged and the occupants were unable to get out.

Motorists using the bridge in one of the directions are supposed to give way to oncoming vehicles.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire crews gave oxygen therapy to casualties after assisting them from the vehicles before the arrival of the ambulance service.