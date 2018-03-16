Concern grows for Shrewsbury teenager missing for a week

Concern is growing for a missing 14-year-old Shrewsbury teenager who was last seen at school a week ago.

Nathan Sigley went missing from his school in Meole Brace at about 3pm on Friday 9 March.

He is described as being white, about 4ft 11 inches tall, with short dark brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a school uniform consisting of a navy blue jumper and black trousers.

Police Constable Adrian Davies said: “We understand that Nathan intended to go to a party at a friend’s house and hasn’t been home since. As you’d imagine, his friends and family are now desperate to hear from him.”

If you’ve seen Nathan or know where he might be, please phone the police on 101 and give incident reference 0474S of 9 March.

You can also call or text the charity Missing People www.missingpeople.org.uk on 116 000.