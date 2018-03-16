Bridgnorth man granted Freedom of the City of London

A Bridgnorth man has been granted The Freedom of the City of London at a small ceremony in the Chamberlains Court at London’s Guildhall recently.

Steven Corfield was granted the Freedom as part of his role as a member of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, an organisation dedicated to inspiring, encouraging and developing excellence in the management of UK agriculture.

He is a well-known personality within the West Midlands’ farming world having been Head of FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agriculture & Rural Services team for more than 25 years.

He is currently Principal Development Partner for Agricultural Business at the firm, where he is a Partner. In 2009 Steven became the first solicitor in the West Midlands to be awarded the specialist qualification of a Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association.

He also serves on the Shropshire Committee of Country Landowners Association and the CLA National Sub-Committee for Legal, Parliamentary and Property Rights.

Steven, who grew up on a family farm in Bridgnorth and was educated in the town, said he was honoured to become a member of the Worshipful Company of Farmers and gain the Freedom.

“Livery companies like the Worshipful Company of Farmers have an historic connection with the City of London, which awards the Freedoms.

“It is particularly gratifying for me to have received it in connection with my membership of the Worshipful Company of Farmers, which promotes education within agriculture. As a child who lived on a farm and who failed the 11 plus, this is a cause close to my heart.

“It was the encouragement of good teachers and friends that helped me gain the qualifications I needed to take the career path I have done. When I failed the 11 plus it would never have dawned on me that farming would take me through to being granted the Freedom of the City.

“It’s a lesson to anyone that passion and enthusiasm for your selected field can take you a long way beyond your expectations,” he added.