Police make five arrests as part of Telford drugs operation

Police have arrested four men and a woman in Telford this morning on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the town.

Officers visited several properties in the north and south of Telford. They also recovered a substantial amount of cash.

The warrants were executed following a 12 month investigation by specialist officers within West Mercia Police.

The men – aged 33,41 and 32 – and the woman, aged 37, remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

All five people were also arrested for money laundering offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Preece said: “We are committed to tackling drugs offences in Telford and those that supply these substances which do so much harm to our communities.

“I hope the activity today will send a positive message to members of the public that we are targeting serious offenders who want to exploit vulnerable people for their own financial gain.

“We will always seek to claw back money made by serious convicted organised criminals through the courts, so that it can be fed back into worthwhile community causes.”

Anyone with any information about drugs related offences should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.