Newport Show appoints new event manager

A new manager has taken up the reins at one of Shropshire’s leading one-day shows.

Sally Western has been appointed as the event manager at Newport Show by its organiser, the Newport and District Agricultural Society. She was previously Head of School at Telford College.

A keen equestrian with a strong interest in supporting the countryside and rural communities, Sally has previously worked in the further education sector leading, developing, and delivering varied learning programmes.

Her first event in charge will be the 109th show on July 14. The annual event attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the showground at the Chetwynd Deer Park and is widely regarded as one of the Midland’s leading events of its type.

This year’s highlights will include guest appearances in its Festival of Food from Great British Bake Off runner up Steven Carter-Bailey who will join barbecue experts Samantha Evans and Shauna Guinn, soon to star in their own BBC series ‘Sam & Shauna’s Big Cookout’.

The show also offers more than 140 livestock classes, sheep and equine classes, an open dog show with Crufts qualifying classes, Educational Hub, live music, countryside retail village, family entertainment, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, trade stands, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and a fairground.

Sally said her past experience in the customer service and hospitality sectors, along with her educational background, would be used to enhance the show and future use of the deer park.

She explained: “I grew up experiencing life with the farming community and being a member of the Pony Club and Young Farmers Club has given me an appreciation of countryside values and the opportunities for its use by the public.

“I am looking forward to working with the trustees and the show team to promote food and farming so we can continue to offer a fabulous fun day out with the opportunity to enjoy the deer park and its history.

“One of my key priorities will be to develop a varied education programme, allowing everybody, especially young people, the opportunity to learn where their food comes from and how we can protect the rural environment in this fast paced world.”

Chairman of Trustees at the Newport and District Agricultural Society Robert Watson Jones added: “We are delighted to have Sally join our team. Her enthusiasm for agriculture, food and the countryside will be a great driver in helping us to deliver our vision for the show and the deer park.”