Man stabbed in the leg during violent attack in Shrewsbury

A man in his early 20s was stabbed in the leg during a violent attack in Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 5.50pm on Howard Street in Shrewsbury.

The man was walking across The Dana footbridge towards the train station when he was approached by four young men. They confronted him verbally and then assaulted him.

The man made off on foot along Howard Street before being attacked again between the Dana Prison and the Buttermarket nightclub where he was assaulted for a second time.

During the attack, the victim received a stab wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

The attackers are described as being in their late teens or early 20s and were wearing hooded tops or coats with the hoods up. At least one of them was wearing a snood or scarf with a skull motif on it, which was partially covering his face.

Detective Sergeant Dave Meyer said: “This was a deliberate and violent attack by a group of young men. It happened in a well-frequented part of town and we believe many members of the public may have either witnessed it or seen where the attackers fled to.

“I’d urge anybody who did see or hear something to get in touch, as any information provided could contribute to our ongoing investigation. You can either call us directly on 101, or leave information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

To share information about this assault phone West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 0602S of 11 March 2018. Or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.