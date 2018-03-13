Man assaulted and threatened with bladed object in Telford

A man was assaulted as well as being threatened with a bladed object in Telford on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm, as the man in his fifties was walking along a footpath from Southwater Way in the town centre towards Brunel Road in Malinslee.

Whilst walking along the path he was approached by four males who are believed to have walked from Coachwell Close onto the footpath.

The man was assaulted and punched and kicked whilst he was on his knees. It’s reported he was also threatened with a bladed object.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, knees and chest but did not require hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as four males in their late teens to early twenties. They were wearing hooded tops, baseball caps and their faces were covered with scarves or similar items.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area around this time. If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 733s of 8 March 2018.