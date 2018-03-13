Flood alerts in place across Shropshire

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts across Shropshire following the recent rain.

Flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, River Severn in Shropshire, River Worfe, Tern and Perry Catchments, Upper Teme, Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Rea Brook and Cound Brook.

At 7am today, the River Severn gauge at Crew Green was 4.76 metres and steady. A peak level of between 4.8 and 4.9 is expected to occur this morning.

In Shrewsbury, the Welsh Bridge gauge was 2.2 metres and steady. At Buildwas the gauge was 3.38 metres and steady. A peak level of between 3.4 and 3.5 is expected to occur this evening.

In Bridgnorth, the gauge was 2.64 metres and steady.

The River Teme in Ludlow peaked at 2.3 metres at 9pm on Monday and is now falling.

The Rea Brook at the Hookagate gauge was 0.97 metres and falling slowly at 7am. A peak level of 1.1 occurred Monday evening at 10.30pm. The level at the Cound Brook, Boreton Bridge Gauge was 0.5 metres and steady.

Shropshire Weather

Today: After quite a cloudy start for many, bright or sunny spells will develop through the morning. There’ll be a few light showers too, but these will die during the afternoon away giving a dry end to the day. A high of 12C.

Tonight: Dry with clear spells through the evening and first part of the night, but strengthening winds will bring cloudier skies by morning. A low of 1C.

Wednesday: Dry and with some bright or sunny spells for much of Wednesday, although cloud will tend to increase through the afternoon. A high of 13C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Cloudy and breezy on Thursday with rain spreading northwards. Friday and Saturday remain unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain, and with strong winds at times. Becoming colder Saturday.