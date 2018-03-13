Missing telford teenager is found safe and well

A Telford teenager who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Ellis Neal, aged 16, was last seen at around 11.45pm last night in Sutton Hill.
Earlier today police said that his family were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare after he had not been in touch.
Police have confirmed he was found this afternoon.
Thank you to the public and the media for sharing an earlier appeal.
