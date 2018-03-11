Perfume and aftershave stolen during burglary at Superdrug in Bridgnorth

Around £2,000 worth of perfumes and aftershaves have been stolen during a burglary at Superdrug in Bridgnorth today.

At just before 5.50am police received a call from a witness who had seen three unidentified people, wearing hooded tops, scarves and gloves, running from the Superdrug store.

The group were seen to run along the High Street carrying a holdall bag, then down St Mary’s Street.

Police were at the shop within five minutes and it was quickly established that a burglary had taken place.

A police spokesperson said: “A full inventory of the shop needs to take place to establish exactly what was stolen but certainly, at least £2,000 worth of perfumes and aftershaves have been taken by the offenders.

“If you were in the area at the time of this burglary and have any information that may be useful to the Police, please call 101 and refer to incident 0174S 110318. If you believe you have information that may help the Police identify those involved in this crime, please call 101.

“If you would like to pass any information anonymously, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

It’s the second time this year thieves have targeted the store, in February three men stole scents from Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Million, Versace, CK One and Daisy ranges during a burglary.