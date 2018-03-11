One cut free following collision on B5065 between Sandford and Prees

One person has been released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision on the B5065 between Sandford and Prees.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle collision at around 11.23am today.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release one casualty who was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed to traffic by West Mercia Police for a time but has since been reopened.