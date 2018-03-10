Firefighters called to house fire in Bayston Hill

Firefighters from Baschurch and Shrewsbury were called to a fire at a house in Bayston Hill this morning.

The fire broke out at a property on Lythwood Road at around 11.20am.

Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury along with an operations officer.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, a covering and main jet to extinguish the fire. They also used an aerial ladder platform to expose the roof and damp down hot spots.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service also attended.