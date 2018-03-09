Three men assault and attempt to rob delivery driver in Telford

Police are continuing to investigate an assault and attempted robbery that happened in the Woodside area of Telford last month.

The incident happened between about 1pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday 20 February, in Wellsfield.

A delivery driver was physically assaulted by three men, who also tried to take his parcel. He was then confronted by another five men who verbally assaulted and threatened him as he returned to his van. All the men are described as being white and in their late teens to early 20s.

When back at his van, the victim spoke to another man (described only as being black), who walked away without speaking.

Constable Rich Hughes said: says: “The man who was assaulted was on his first day delivering in this area, and was understandably shaken up by this incident. Fortunately, he was not seriously hurt.

“We’re keen to talk to anybody who saw or knows about this incident – especially the man who was stood by the van, who may have witnessed a lot. Please get in touch.”

To provide information that may help our investigation into this incident, please phone the police non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 357S of 20 February. You can also leave information with the independent charity Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.