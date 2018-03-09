Shrewsbury silent march to condemn violence against civilians in Syria

A silent march is to take place on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury this Saturday to publicly condemn the violence against civilians in Syria.

The march will call attention to the fact the UN-backed ceasefire needs to be enforced in Ghouta.

The march will see Syrian refugee families living locally in Shropshire making their voice heard. Some of the families have relatives trapped in Ghouta. The families hope to be joined by hundreds of supporters from across the Midlands.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians – ordinary innocent men, women and children – are being systematically bombed, shelled and starved. The offensive in Ghouta is illegal under international law. If the UN-backed ceasefire could be enforced it would allow a humanitarian corridor for people to leave and essential aid/medical supplies/food to be delivered.

People will gather at the war memorial at the top of Pride Hill at 2pm to begin the march, which will end at The Quarry. Individuals are encouraged to bring candles which can be lit to remember the victims of war. Banners & placards will also be held. Those wanting to make banners & placards are invited to a workshop before the event at Participate Art Space (opposite Wilkos in the Riverside Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury).

From 12.30 to 2pm there will also be a stall at the top of Pride Hill where people can add their signatures for a letter to Daniel Kawczynski, MP. Donations will also be collected for Medicins Sans Frontieres, who work on the ground in the region.