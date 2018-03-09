Police appeal for dashcam footage following incident in Oswestry

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following an incident in Oswestry this morning.

At around 8.10am, a van was reported to police as stolen from outside a property on Gittin Street.

The vehicle was then in collision with an unmarked police vehicle on the A5, causing minor damage. Shortly afterwards, the van was located and recovered by officers on Garden View.

A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. He is currently in police custody.

As part of the investigation, a police helicopter and police dog handlers were in attendance in the area.

PC Jason Tierney, based at Oswestry Police Station, said: “I’d like to thank the public for the multiple calls and assistance we received this morning in relation to this incident, which consequently helped us to locate the van.

“An arrest has now been made and an investigation is ongoing. We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage of the van, to please come forward. If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 97s of 9 March 2018.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.