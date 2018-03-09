New lunch club for older people launched in Telford

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has launched new lunch club in Telford for people aged over 60.

The local charity runs over 50 lunch clubs across the county, held once a month in a variety of pubs, coffee shops and hotels. It’s an opportunity for older people to get together over a two-course meal consisting of a main course and dessert with tea or coffee, all at a reduced price.

The Telford Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington has recently joined the list of venues, launching this month and wants to invite lots of people to go along.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said “We first started the lunch club scheme in 1998 to give older people a chance to get out and meet people in their local area and enjoy a hot meal together in a local pub, restaurant or hotel at an affordable price. There are now 12 lunch clubs in the Telford area, it’s a hugely successful service with hundreds of older people getting together on a regular basis, meeting new people and forging new friendships.”

Kelly Roberts, Sales Manager at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel said: “We are delighted to be supporting and working alongside Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin to offer a lunch club each month in our restaurant. We look forward to our new working relationship and welcoming all of the members.”

The lunch club will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 12 noon, starting 13th March with a two-course menu, including tea and coffee priced at just £8 per person. Age UK STW is also looking for a volunteer organiser to welcome existing and new members and place food orders in advance with the venue.

To book your place at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel lunch club or volunteer please contact Diane Douglas on 01952 201803, email diane.douglas@ageukstw.org.uk