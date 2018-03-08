Warning issued after bogus doorstep sellers call on homes in Telford

A warning has been issued by Public Protection Officers at Telford & Wrekin Council following reports of door to door sellers in the area.

The sellers are claiming to be ex-offenders on a rehabilitation scheme and are reported to be using hard-sell techniques.

They ask people to buy some of their goods and while they show an ID card the information on it isn’t clear. They even ask for a signature from the person they visit.

In one reported case a woman paid £70 for a duster, a vegetable peeler and a step.

Cllr Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Our advice about door-to-door salespeople is clear: do not buy from them if you didn’t expect them to visit your home.

“While door-to-door cold calling isn’t illegal, anyone doing it legitimately would have been given a ‘pedlar’s certificate’ from the Police.

“If you have any concerns about cold callers, report them to Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 04 05 06 or Police on 101.

“Remember, if no-one in your area buys from doorstep sellers, they are less likely to return.”