Shrewsbury PC Kevin Roberts wins National Pubwatch award

PC Kevin Roberts from Shrewsbury has received the Malcolm Edmans QPM Award named in honour of the late National Pubwatch secretary and former Chief Superintendent from the Metropolitan Police.

National Pubwatch is a voluntary organisation set up to promote best practice through supporting the work of local Pubwatch Schemes. Its aim is to achieve a safer drinking environment in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

This prestigious national award is for police and local authority personnel who demonstrate a commitment to working with Pubwatch groups and supporting their development.

PC Kevin Roberts was nominated by Shrewsbury Pubwatch and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) for his outstanding work over the past five years in working with licensed premises and major events to make them as safe as possible, including an emphasis on river safety, and for his role in securing the Purple Flag award for three years running.

Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector for Shrewsbury and surrounding areas, Edward Hancox, said: “PC Roberts has worked extremely hard to achieve this award. He has shown dedication and commitment in working with licensees and partner agencies to make the town a safer place. I’m glad that his work has been recognised with this national award.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion also welcomed the award:

“This officer has showed an outstanding commitment to keeping our communities safe, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank him, and others who continue to make West Mercia a place where people want to visit and live. The focus on water safety is particularly important in preventing river deaths, and this is something I am committed to promoting more of through the work carried out by my Community Ambassadors and through the investments made as part of my grant scheme, to continue to build safer, more secure communities.”

The National Pubwatch committee and the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire presented PC Roberts with his award at their conference in Nottingham on 27 February 2018 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Nottingham.