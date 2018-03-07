Arriva marks Telford’s 50th anniversary with branded bus

Bus company Arriva is helping celebrate the 50th anniversary of the borough of Telford and Wrekin with a very special bus.

The Telford 50 bus is branded in the golden colours of the anniversary and is set to go around town all throughout the year, following normal bus schedules hours.

Cllr Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Transport, Infrastructure & Broadband said: “This is an excellent initiative and we very much welcome Arriva’s support to spread the message of our Telford 50 anniversary.

“You can now see the Telford 50 bus around the borough. I hope this will encourage even more people to get involved in Telford 50 – on www.telford50.co.uk we’ve listed all opportunities for individuals, businesses, community groups to be part of the anniversary.”

Jamie Crowsley, General Manager Arriva Midlands said: “We are delighted to support Telford & Wrekin Council promote Telford’s 50th year.

“We play an important part in the everyday life of the borough and as such, we want to play our part in celebrating Telford 50 – what better way to do it than by wrapping one of our buses in a Telford 50 design.

“We hope people will enjoy travelling by this bus and we encourage them to take and share photos of it.”