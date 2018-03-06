Lorry and van collide on A41 north of Hinstock

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a lorry and a van on the A41 north of Hinstock this afternoon.

The collision happened at the junction of Hatton Road and the A41 at around 1.18pm.

The van rolled onto its side following the collision although the drivers of both vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington.

West Mercia Police closed the road following the collision.